LIVE – Udinese-Napoli1-1: Lasagna riporta il match in parità

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Kevin Lasagna, pareggia i conti alla Dacia Arena, a causa di un errore della retroguardia azzurra, che dato lo scarso rendimento degli ultimi match, dovrebbe evitare. È 1-1 il parziale a Udine.

