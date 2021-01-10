Live – Udinese-Napoli 0-1 : Insigne trasforma dagli 11 metri

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Lorenzo Insigne, trasforma il calcio di rigore, procurato da Hirving Lozano, dopo l’on field review, che non lascia dubbi, al direttore di gara, Pasqua. Ottimo inizio, da parte degli azzurri.

