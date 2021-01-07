Giudice Sportivo: squalificati del prossimo turno, stangata per Nandez!

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Sono stati diramati da poco gli squalificati del prossimo turno, con Nandez (Cagliari) che però dovrà scontarne due di giornate:

Castrovilli (Fiorentina), Svanberg (Bologna), Goldaniga (Genoa), Ismajli (Spezia)

