LIVE – Napoli-Spezia, pareggio di Nzola su calcio di rigore: il punteggio tona in pareggio!

Scritto da:
Alessandro Pone
-

Fallo ingenuo di Fabian Ruiz che regala l’occasione allo Spezia di pareggiare. La sfrutta Nzola che dagli undici metri batte Ospina spiazzandolo completamente e riportando il punteggio in pareggio sul 1 a 1.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE