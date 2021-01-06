Juventus, nessuna brutta notizia: la squadra è partita per Milano

Non ci sono ulteriori brutte notizie per quanto riguarda il Covid-19 nella Juventus, che infatti ha deciso di partire questa mattina intorno alle 11 in pullman per Milano dove giocherà questa sera contro i rossoneri. A riportarlo è Sky Sport.
