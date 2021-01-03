Politano, il commento sui social: “Abbiamo iniziato al meglio il nuovo anno!”

Nicola Vincoli
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Matteo Politano, attraverso il suo profilo Twitter, commenta il match tra Cagliari e Napoli.

“Subito tre punti per cominciare al meglio il nuovo anno!”

