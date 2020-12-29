VIDEO – Il Napoli fa gli auguri di compleanno a Osimhen

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli.

Tramite i propri profili social, il Napoli ha voluto fare gli auguri di buon compleanno a Victor Osimhen, che compie oggi 22 anni. Di seguito, il video postato dalla società azzurra:

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE