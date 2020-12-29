SSC Napoli, completati i lavori nei distinti: ora la scritta “NAPOLI” è completa

Roberto Mattia
I lavori allo stadio Diego Armando Maradona nel settore dei distinti dove verrà la scritta “NAPOLI” sono completati, com riporta direttamente la SSC Napoli.

Già dalla sfida contro lo Spezia in casa mercoledi 6 gennaio potrà essere visibile a tutti.

