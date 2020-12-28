Napoli, fissata per domani la ripresa degli allenamenti

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Dopo le feste natalizie, il Napoli riprenderà domani nel pomeriggio gli allenamenti. 

Gli azzurri preparano la ripresa del campionato in programma domenica 3 gennaio con Cagliari-Napoli alle ore 15.

