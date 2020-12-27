Globe Soccer Awards, a Dubai premiato l’agente del secolo

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

A Dubai, in occasione dei Globe Soccer Awards, è stato premiato anche l’agente del secolo. Il vincitore è stato Jorge Mendes, che tra l’altro è anche l’organizzatore della cerimonia. Il procuratore vince anche il premio di miglior agente dell’anno.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE