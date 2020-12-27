Fabian non si ferma nonostante le vacanze, lo spagnolo continua ad allenarsi a casa

Non solo Mertens ed Insigne, anche Fabian Ruiz pubblica su Instagram una foto mentre si allena dentro casa.

Il post:

