Cds – Milan si defila per Llorente : i dettagli

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Secondo quanto riporta il Corriere dello Sport, il Milan si defila per Fernando Llorente, ritenuto troppo in là con gli anni, data la soglia dei (quasi) 35. Il preferito è Edouard del Celtic, mentre l’alternativa, Scamacca del Genoa.

