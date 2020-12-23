LIVE – Riparte Napoli-Torino

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Inizia il secondo tempo tra Napoli e Torino, si riparte dal risultato di 0-0. Nessun cambio da entrambe le parti, fa eccezione l’ingresso di Elmas al posto di Demme infortunato alla mezz’ora.

