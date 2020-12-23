LIVE – Palla gol da una parte e dall’altra, rispondono bene i due portieri

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Parata di Meret su Belotti e di Sirigu su Lozano, il risultato resta sullo 0-1. Gli azzurri provano senza successo a trovare il gol del pareggio per evitare la terza sconfitta consecutiva, ma rischiano di subire il raddoppio granata.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE