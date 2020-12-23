LIVE – Gattuso inserisce a sorpresa Fernando Llorente

Triplo cambio per Gattuso che inserisce Fabian Ruiz per Bakayoko, Mario Rui per Hysaj e Fernando Llorente al posto di Petagna. Per lo spagnolo si tratta dei primi minuti in questa stagione.

