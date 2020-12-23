LIVE – Fuori Demme per infortunio!

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Dopo una botta subita alla schiena, dalle parti dell’osso sacro, Diego Demme è costretto ad abbandonare il campo alla mezz’ora. Al suo posto Elmas.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE