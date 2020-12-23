Gardi, ag. Elmas: “La sua volontà è di non lasciare il Napoli”

Scritto da:
Alessia Volpe
-

George Gardi, agente di Eljif Elmas, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni a Tuttomercatoweb. Di seguito vi riportiamo le sue parole:

Benfica o Borussia Dortmund? La sua volontà è di restare a Napoli, poi si concentrerà sull’Europeo”.

