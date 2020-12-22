PRIMA PAGINA – Gazzetta: “La Juve lancia la corsa a tre”

Scritto da:
Antonio De Filippo
-

L’edizione odierna della Gazzetta dello Sport mette in risalto in prima pagina due argomenti: la “letterina” di Conte alla società con all’interno le richieste di mercato e la corsa scudetto a tre tra Juventus, Milan e Inter.

