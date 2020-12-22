Anche De Luca commenta la sentenza del CONI: “Siamo soddisfatti, questa è lealtà sportiva!”

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-
Vincenzo De Luca, presidente della Regione Campania

Anche il Presidente della Regione Campania Vincenzo De Luca ha voluto esprimere la sua soddisfazione in merito alla sentenza del CONI su Juventus-Napoli. Di seguito, il post pubblicato sul suo profilo ufficiale Facebook:

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE