Serie A, gli squalificati del prossimo turno: un calciatore salta Napoli-Torino

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Saranno in totale quattro i calciatori che non scenderanno in campo nella giornata prima della pausa natalizia:

Parliamo di Barak (Verona), Kessie (Milan), Lyanco (Torino), Marrone (Crotone).

Multa di 8mila euro invece per l’Atalanta.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE