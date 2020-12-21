Prandelli: “Appena si potrà mi farò subito il vaccino”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Alla vigilia di Juventus-Fiorentina, l’allenatore dei viola Cesare Prandelli ha risposto ad una domanda sul vaccino anti Covid-19:

“Appena si potrà mi vaccinerò volentieri. Qui sono il più anziano e quando arriverà spero di farlo subito”.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE