Leao in rete dopo sei secondi: clamoroso al Mapei Stadium!

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Rafael Leao, a secco da ottobre, realizza una rete al Sassuolo, dopo appena sei secondo di gioco. Una rete che rimarrà sicuramente nella storia della Serie A, data la velocità di realizzazione.

