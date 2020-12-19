Milan, i convocati di Pioli per il Sassuolo: è emergenza in attacco

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Il Milan ha diramato la sua lista di convocati per la sfida di domani contro il Sassuolo. Spicca un’esclusione, quella di Rebic, che porta i rossoneri ad avere una vera e propria emergenza in attacco.

