Lazio-Napoli, le foto della partenza verso Roma degli azzurri

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Il Napoli è partito verso Roma, dove avrà luogo la partita che gli azzurri domani affronteranno all’Olimpico contro la Lazio.

Sui profili social del club partenopeo sono apparse delle foto della partenza in treno:

https://twitter.com/sscnapoli/status/1340352512629608449

