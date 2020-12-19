Everton, Carlo Ancelotti in ansia: infortunio al ginocchio per Allan

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-
Fonte foto: sito ufficiale dell'Everton

Allan ha subito una botta al ginocchio, Carlo Ancelotti, allenatore dell’Everton, ne ha parlato quest’oggi in conferenza stampa.

Di seguito le sue dichiarazioni:

“Ha avuto una lesione. Non sappiamo quando tempo resterà fuori”.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE