Leao, pignorati i suoi beni in Portogallo

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Sulle prime pagine di “A Bola”, viene trattato il caso di Rafael Leao, che si è svincolato unilateralmente nel 2018, dallo Sporting, ed è costretto a risarcire il suo club per una cifra pari a 16.5 mln. Pignorati i suoi beni in Portogallo.

