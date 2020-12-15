Tmw – Milan: Ibra ancora out col Genoa, il motivo

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Zlatan Ibrahimovic non sarà presente nella sfida che vedrà il Milan sfidare il Genoa.

Non sarà della gara neanche Simon Kjaer che, come lo svedese, oggi si è allenato a parte e Pioli ha deciso di lasciarli a Milanello.

Fonte: tuttomercatoweb

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE