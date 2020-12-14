Ballon d’Or Dream Team: presente anche Maradona! La squadra completa

Gaetano Formisano
France Football ha nominato il suo “Ballon d’Or Dream Team“, l’11 ideale di tutti i tempi scelto da una giuria di 140 giornalisti.

La formazione è un 3-4-3 e, a centrocampo, è presente anche Diego Armando Maradona. Di seguito, la formazione:

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1338535048136552451/photo/1

