SSC Napoli, iniziate le foto per il calendario azzurro del 2021

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-

La SSC Napoli, con alcuni scatti, ha comunicato l’inizio delle foto per il calendario azzurro del 2021. Infatti, tramite i propri media ufficiali, il Napoli ha pubblicato alcuni scatti nel backstage dei lavori su Instagram. Di seguito le foto:

