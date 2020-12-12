Serie A, i prossimi anticipi e posticipi del Napoli: date ed orari

Scritto da:
Gianmarco Giordano
-

Questi gli anticipi e posticipi di Serie A del Napoli fino alla sedicesima giornata:

Tredicesima giornata: Lazio-Napoli, Domenica 20 Dicembre ore 20:45
Sedicesima giornata: Napoli-Spezia, Mercoledì 6 Gennaio ore 18:00.

Fonte: sscnapoli.it

