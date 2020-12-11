Covid, bollettino della Regione Campania: alto il numero di decessi

Giuseppe Buro
Come consueto, alle 17 di ogni giorno la Regione Campania dirama il bollettino in merito alla diffusione del Covid-19 sul proprio territorio:

TEST:18023
POSITIVI:1340
SINTOMATICI:87
ASINTOMATICI:1253
GUARITI:2962
DECEDUTI:63

