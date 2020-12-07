SOCIAL – Benitez ringrazia Napoli per il murales nella stazione di Mostra: “Sempre nel cuore”

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Rafa Benitez, ex tecnico del Napoli, ha ringraziato la città per avergli dedicato una parte del murales nella stazione di Mostra della Cumana. Di seguito, il post sul suo profilo Instagram:

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE