SOCIAL – Petagna e Di Lorenzo festeggiano la vittoria

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Dopo la vittoria contro il Crotone per 4-0 del Napoli, Petagna e Di Lorenzo hanno subito festeggiato sui propri profili social la vittoria. Qui per i post dei due azzurri:

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE