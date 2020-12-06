Possibilità per Petagna a Crotone: i dettagli

Filippo Romano
Filippo Romano
-

Secondo quanto riporta la Gazzetta dello Sport, Andrea Petagna, potrebbe partire da titolare, questa sera a Crotone. Gattuso punta su di lui, che negli ultimi campionati, ha sempre raggiunto la doppia cifra.

