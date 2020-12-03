UFFICIALE – Nations League: sorteggiata l’avversaria dell’Italia in semifinale

L’Italia giocherà il 6 ottobre 2021 la sua semifinale di Nations League allo Stadio San Siro contro la Spagna.

L’altra semifinale sarà Belgio-Francia, che si giocherà all’Allianz Stadium di Torino il 7 ottobre 2021.

