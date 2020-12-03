LIVE – L’AZ Alkmaar pareggia i conti dopo pochi minuti, 1-1 al 53′

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

Al minuto numero 53 del secondo tempo di AZ Alkmaar-Napoli, i padroni di casa pareggiano i conti con il difensore Martins Indi. Tutto da rifare per gli azzurri.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE