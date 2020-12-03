LIVE – Comincia il secondo tempo di AZ Alkmaar v Napoli, azzurri in vantaggio 0-1

Nicola Vincoli
Dopo i primi 45 minuti di gioco gestiti dagli azzurri senza grossi problemi, all’AFAS Stadium comincia il secondo tempo di AZ Alkmaar-Napoli. Gli uomini di Gattuso conducono per 1-0 grazie alla rete di Dries Mertens.

