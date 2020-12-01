Zielinski raggiunge le 200 presenze con il Napoli: l’omaggio del club sui social

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Piotr Zielinski ha raggiunto le 200 presenze con la maglia del Napoli grazie al match vinto per 4-0 contro la Roma. Il club, sui social, ha voluto omaggiare il traguardo del polacco in questo modo:

