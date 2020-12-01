PRIMA PAGINA – CdS: “Rino alla Sarri, il Napoli sogna”

Scritto da:
Antonio De Filippo
-

L’edizione campana de Il Corriere dello Sport mette in risalto in prima pagina il lavoro di Rino Gattuso, paragonato dal punto di vista tattico a quello di Maurizio Sarri.

ECCO LA FOTO

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE