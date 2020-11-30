Torino-Sampdoria, il risultato parziale dopo i primi 45′

Gaetano Formisano
A Torino si sta svolgendo una delle due partite in programma oggi per concludere questa nona giornata di campionato. Si sfidano Torino e Sampdoria. Dopo i primi 45 minuti di gioco il risultato è sull’1-0 per i padroni di casa con gol di Belotti.

