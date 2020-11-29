Udinese decimato dal Covid: 6 assenti contro la Lazio

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

L’Udinese conta sei assenti, colpiti dal Covid 19: (Lasagna, Okaka, Ouwejan, De Maio, Mandragora e Nestorovski).

Assente anche il coach dei bianconeri, per la medesima motivazione, Luca Gotti, sarà dunque presente il suo vice.

