Tributo a Maradona durante Lazio-Udinese: i dettagli

Filippo Romano
Anche allo Stadio Olimpico, viene ricordato Diego Armando Maradona, proiettando sul maxi-schermo, l’immagine del Pibe de Oro, prima dell’inizio del match, mentre indossa la maglia dell’Albiceleste.

