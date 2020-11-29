Camp Nou: maxischermo, led e maglia dedicati a “D1OS”

Anche il Camp Nou, ricorda Diego Armando Maradona, con le immagini proiettate sui maxischermi, prima del match tra Barcellona ed Osasuna. Visibilmente commosso anche Lionel Messi, che vive il momento ad occhi chiusi, visibilmente emozionato.

