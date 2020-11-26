VIDEO – Il Boca Juniors celebra Maradona: “Ci mancherai per tutta la vita”

Il Boca Juniors ha celebrato la morte di Diego Maradona attraverso il proprio account Instagram. Con il Boca, Maradona ha giocato in totale tre anni: nel 1981/82, e dal 1995 al 1997.
Questi i video del club argentino dedicati a Diego:
