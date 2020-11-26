VIDEO – Il Boca Juniors celebra Maradona: “Ci mancherai per tutta la vita”

Michele Cecere
Il Boca Juniors ha celebrato la morte di Diego Maradona attraverso il proprio account Instagram. Con il Boca, Maradona ha giocato in totale tre anni: nel 1981/82, e dal 1995 al 1997.

Questi i video del club argentino dedicati a Diego:

