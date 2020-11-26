Tévez a Maradona: “Ti amo re dei re, vivrai nel mio cuore”

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Anche Carlitos Tévez, atttuale calciatore del Boca Juniors, ha omaggiato Diego Armando Maradona tramite il social network Instagram:

