Neymar saluta Maradona: “Il calcio ti ringrazia”

Scritto da:
Raffaele Ciccarelli
-

Anche la punta di diamante del PSG e del Brasile, Neymar, ha voluto rendere omaggio Diego Armando Maradona: “Sarai sempre nei nostri ricordi, ci hai lasciato la tua eredità. Il calcio ti ringrazia. Riposa in pace leggenda”.

