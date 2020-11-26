LIVE – Gooooool! Napoli in vantaggio con Politano nel finale di primo tempo

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Al 41′ minuto il Napoli passa in vantaggio contro il Rijeka! Gioca fantastica di Zielinski che serve assist vincente per Politano che spedisce il pallone in rete!

