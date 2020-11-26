Henry a Maradona: “È stato un grande onore per me incontrarti”

Thierry Henry, ex calciatore della nazionale francese e del Barcellona, ha espresso tramite Instagram il suo dolore per la scomparsa di Diego Armando Maradona:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Un post condiviso da @thierryhenry

