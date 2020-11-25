Maradona, il ricordo di Maldini su Instagram: “Sarai per sempre un eroe”

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Anche la leggenda del Milan, Paolo Maldini, esprime il suo pensiero per la morte di Diego Armando Maradona: “Ciao grande Diego, sarai sempre un eroe per me. Riposa in pace amico mio“.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE