Giudice Sportivo, confermata la squalifica di un turno a Tiemoué Bakayoko: i dettagli

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Il Giudice Sportivo ha confermato la squalifica di un turno per Tiemoué Bakayoko dopo il doppio giallo rimediato contro il Milan. Il centrocampista francese salta il match contro la Roma.

